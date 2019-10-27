Karakas, Anthony "Tony"

Fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of the late Linda Karakas; loving father of Achilles (Dorothea), John and Anthony (Maricela) Karakas; dearest grandfather of Maria, Sofia and Romina Karakas; dear brother of Nicholas Karakas and Frances Demetre; companion to gracious Helen Demmas and dear friend to many.

Tony was born on October 28, 1931 and raised in St. Louis, Missouri where he lived a long successful life. His charismatic manner and generosity will be forever remembered by all he touched.

Prior to serving 2 years in the Marine Corps, Tony graduated high school and received a football scholarship to the University of Missouri where he was recognized as a leader and outstanding player. After graduating from Mizzou with a degree in business, Tony and his brother, Nicholas, transformed their father's local business into a regional distributor of convenience store chains and major retailers throughout the mid-west.

As business leaders, Tony and Nicholas have contributed substantial time, effort and capital to many philanthropic organizations and causes including providing scholarships to deserving inner city students, establishing the Hellenic Spirit Charitable Foundation and the Greek Government-Karakas Family Foundation that endowed a chair in Greek studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Service: A funeral service will be conducted at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1755 Des Peres Road, Town & Country, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Trisagion Service at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Remembrances in Tony's memory to Hellenic Spirit Foundation (attn: Lou Potsou), Endowed Greek Chair-UMSL (attn: Dr. M. K. Cosmopoulos) or a .

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL