Lepski, Anthony

of St. Charles, MO died at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, June; sons Patrick (Christine), Kevin; grandsons Ryan (Erin), Jacob, Daniel; great granddaughter Sage; brother Jerry Lozupone (Kam), nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, daughter-in-law and three nephews.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 10 a.m., at St. Cletus Catholic Church in St. Charles, MO with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association of St. Louis or St. Cletus Church. Alternativefuneralcremation.com