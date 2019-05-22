St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Anthony P. Anderhub

Anthony P. Anderhub Obituary
Anderhub, Anthony P. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., May 18, 2019. Dear husband of Eleanor Corich Anderhub; dear father of Bryan A. Anderhub and Beth M. Anderhub; dear father-in-law of Susan L. Anderhub; dear grandfather of Rebecca L. Jahn (Donald) and Christopher B. Anderhub; dear great-grandfather of Elliot P. and Billie L. Jahn. Anthony worked as a Mechanical Engineer at McDonnell Douglas for 36 years. He worked on project Mercury, Gemini, the Space Shuttle and every aircraft they produced during that time frame. Services: Funeral Mass Fri., May 24, 10 am at St. Clement of Rome Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thurs., 4-8 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
