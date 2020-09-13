Lanzarini, Anthony R. 'Tony'

Entered into rest on Monday, September 7, 2020. Loving husband of Erin E. Lanzarini (nee Moore); loving father of Tyler, Drew, Jake and Kylie Lanzarini; adored son of Anthony and Karen (nee Kreitner) Lanzarini; dearest brother of Vincent Lanzarini; our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, coach and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, September 17, 3 p.m. until time of service 7 p.m. Services conclude at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Tiger Tailgaters, Oakville High School, 5557 Milburn Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129 appreciated.