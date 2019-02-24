St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Anthony "Tony the Shoemaker" Saputo

Saputo, Anthony Tony the Shoemaker Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace Saputo (nee Micciche); dear father of Rosetta Saputo and Michael (Tricia) Saputo Sr.; dear grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Saputo II, Anthony Saputo and Dominic Saputo; dear great-grandfather of Maybree Saputo; dear brother of the late Dorothy (Vincent) Tripi, Joseph Saputo and Michael Saputo; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, February 24, 4-8 p.m. and on Monday, February 25, 9:30 a.m at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave. 63125) until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
