Saputo, Anthony Tony the Shoemaker Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Grace Saputo (nee Micciche); dear father of Rosetta Saputo and Michael (Tricia) Saputo Sr.; dear grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Saputo II, Anthony Saputo and Dominic Saputo; dear great-grandfather of Maybree Saputo; dear brother of the late Dorothy (Vincent) Tripi, Joseph Saputo and Michael Saputo; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, February 24, 4-8 p.m. and on Monday, February 25, 9:30 a.m at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave. 63125) until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Mark Catholic Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019