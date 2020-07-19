Slavik, Anthony V.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette Slavik; Dear father of Toni (Ken) Ungerman and Steve (Sandy Vance) Slavik; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Mike) Baese and the late Jennifer Ungerman and great-grandfather of Christian Baese and Olivia Baese; special friend of Marlene Wind; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Mr. Slavik faithfully served his country in the US Army in Korea.

Services: Services private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.