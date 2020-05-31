Antoinette Marie Wahlig
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wahlig, Antoinette Marie (nee Gioia) 74, of Grubville Missouri. Passed away on May 22, 2020. Born September 29, 1945 in St. Louis Missouri. Loving daughter of the late Mario "Mike" Gioia and the Late Louise Gioia (nee Colombo). Beloved wife of Walter John "Wally" Wahlig. Dear mother of Grant (Kaitlyn) Wahlig and the late Matthew Wahlig Dear grandmother of Colton Gioia Wahlig and Piper Olivia Wahlig. Sister of the late Louise Nolan. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Family will invite friends to gather at a later date. Memorials in her memory to Sandra's comfort Inc. would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved