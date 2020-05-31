Wahlig, Antoinette Marie (nee Gioia) 74, of Grubville Missouri. Passed away on May 22, 2020. Born September 29, 1945 in St. Louis Missouri. Loving daughter of the late Mario "Mike" Gioia and the Late Louise Gioia (nee Colombo). Beloved wife of Walter John "Wally" Wahlig. Dear mother of Grant (Kaitlyn) Wahlig and the late Matthew Wahlig Dear grandmother of Colton Gioia Wahlig and Piper Olivia Wahlig. Sister of the late Louise Nolan. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Family will invite friends to gather at a later date. Memorials in her memory to Sandra's comfort Inc. would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store