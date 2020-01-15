Treis Jr., Anton (Tony) Nicholas

Treis, Anton (Tony) Nicholas Jr. passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1949; dear brother of Virginia Marilyn, Alice Joyce, Antoinette Marie; loving father of Anton Treis III, James (Audrey) and Bridget (James Brennell); proud grandfather of Corey, Tyler, Claudia, Erica, Austyn, Brooke, Erin, Kate, Drew and Jack. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Anton's name to The Backstoppers, Inc. Donation

Address: The BackStoppers, PO Box 795168, Saint Louis, MO 63179-0700 or [email protected]

Services: A private service will be held for the immediate family of Anton (Tony) Treis, Jr.