Bono, Antonina E. "Nina"
81, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Daughter of the late Michael and Elaine Bono; sister of Claire (Russ) Fann; devoted aunt of Lucas (Maddy) Fann and great-aunt of Amelia Fann, niece cousin and friend. She will be sadly missed by all knew and loved her. Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Mon. Jan. 27, 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Int. Memorial Park Cemetery. Member of N.C.T.E. and I.A.T.E.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020