Flores, Arcelia "Chela" (nee Palos), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Miguel M. Flores; dear mother of Arcelia Plancarte, Raul Flores, Ruben Flores, Esther Flores and Gary Sakin; dear grandmother of Joseluis, Miguel and Xochitl; dear sister of Jesse, Jose, Claudia and Robert; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, April 16, 3-7 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Friday, 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Diabetes Association appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020.