Arleen Pallozola

Pallozola, Arleen

(nee Hablutzel) on July 25, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Flip" Pallozola; loving mother of Christine, Thomas (Fran McCullough) and Anne (Joseph) Zeiph; dearest grandmother of Kathryn, Iszadora, Abigail, Sarah, Jocelyn and the late Ezekiel; great-grandmother of Xzander; dear aunt and cousin; friend to many.

Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis, 63110.