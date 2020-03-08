St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Aschinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Aschinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Aschinger Obituary

Aschinger, Arlene

(nee Giamalva), 71, passed Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Eric Aschinger for 51 years; loving mother to Emily (John) Martin, Amanda (Oleg Passer) Aschinger, E. Benjamin (Kari) Aschinger, and Alexander (Cassie) Aschinger; devoted grandmother of Caroline and Charlie Martin; Joseph and Katie Passer; Magnus, Elliot, and Lucy Aschinger; and Dean Aschinger; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Arlene loved to travel, create decorative arts, and spend time with those she loved. She will be dearly missed.

Services: Bopp Chapel. Visitation Saturday, March 14th, from 9-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am. Donations may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness http://sloca.org

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now