Aschinger, Arlene
(nee Giamalva), 71, passed Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Eric Aschinger for 51 years; loving mother to Emily (John) Martin, Amanda (Oleg Passer) Aschinger, E. Benjamin (Kari) Aschinger, and Alexander (Cassie) Aschinger; devoted grandmother of Caroline and Charlie Martin; Joseph and Katie Passer; Magnus, Elliot, and Lucy Aschinger; and Dean Aschinger; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Arlene loved to travel, create decorative arts, and spend time with those she loved. She will be dearly missed.
Services: Bopp Chapel. Visitation Saturday, March 14th, from 9-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 am. Donations may be made to St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness http://sloca.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020