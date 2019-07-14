|
Douglas, Arleta A. (nee Hamby), on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Robert Lane, Woodrow Douglas and Elery Sharp Sr. Loving mother of Gloria (Clyde) Sharp Klaus, Elery (Cheryl) Sharp Jr., Betty (late Dan) Sharp Kinder and the late Rose Katherine Nicholson (nee Sharp); our dear grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 10 and a friend to many, who were all blessed to have been loved by this great woman. She will be in our hearts forever. Services: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Shepherd Hills Cemetery at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements by KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019