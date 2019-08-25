|
|
Leicht, Arlin B.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Verna Lorraine Leicht (nee Paffrath); loving father of Renee (the late Terry) Moloznik, Mark (Pat) and Jeffrey Leicht. Our dearest grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie & Park Rd., 63126) on Tuesday, August 27, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Justin Martyr or the appreciated.
A Kutis Affton Service
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019