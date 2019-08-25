St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie & Park Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie & Park Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlin Leicht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlin B. Leicht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlin B. Leicht Obituary

Leicht, Arlin B.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Verna Lorraine Leicht (nee Paffrath); loving father of Renee (the late Terry) Moloznik, Mark (Pat) and Jeffrey Leicht. Our dearest grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie & Park Rd., 63126) on Tuesday, August 27, from 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Justin Martyr or the appreciated.

A Kutis Affton Service

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now