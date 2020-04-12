Aurin, Arline Ann

(nee Fromm), passed away, Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Aurin, P.E.; dear mother of Gary (Trina) Aurin, Cheryl Aurin and the late Richard Aurin, Jr.; loving grandmother of twin grandsons Brett and Kyle Aurin; dear sister of Marilyn Schwinke and Robert Fromm.

Services: Graveside service will be held privately at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pony Bird in Mapaville, MO.