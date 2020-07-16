1/1
Arline Erdbruegger
Erdbruegger, Arline

83, died Monday, July 13, 2020 and is now with her parents Lawrence and Verna Rupprecht in heaven. She was with her loving husband Don of 64 years, daughter Donna Berwanger and sons Dwight and Mark when God called her home.Arline and Don raised a family of three loving children in Warson Woods where she lived until her death, also a grandmother of eight and great grandmother of five. She loved to be around her family. Arline loved to spend her summers at the Muny where they were Grantors for 26 years and spent winters in Florida. Arline was kind, gracious, fun and elegant. She will be greatly missed.

Services: A visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood on Friday July 17 at 10:00, service at 11:00. Arline will be laid to rest at St Trinity Cemetery. boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 16, 2020.
