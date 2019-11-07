Kersting, Arline F.

(nee Jackson) of Wentzville, Missouri passed away on

November 5, 2019 at the age of 97. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Kersting; She is survived by her children, Paulette (Jerry) Wilmes of Josephville, MO; Eugene Kersting of Josephville, MO; David (Vernie) Kersting of Hunnewell, MO, Donnie (Sherril) Kersting of Josephville, MO, Virginia (Sonny) Kiel of Hermann, MO, Kaye (Roger) Sachs of Flint Hill, MO, Stephen (Debbie) Kersting of Josephville, MO, Nancy (Mike) Hemmer of Josephville, MO, George Kersting of Flint Hill, MO, Mary (Ted) Gregory of Josephville, MO; 32 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; 4 great-great grandchildren, brother, George Jackson of Branson, MO; She is preceded in death by her father, George Jackson, mother, Georgia Jackson (nee Leu) husband, Paul Kersting, siblings, Vernon Jackson, Constance Yount, Arvilla Evans, Marcella Eisenbath, Omar Jackson, Ruth Temme, Kenneth Jackson, daughters-in-law, Jeannie Kersting, Terry Kersting. Arline was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies Sodality and a Quilt Club. She was a volunteer reading instructor and Librarian at St. Joseph School. Arline was the Wentzville Homecoming Queen in 1940. She was adored by her family and was a wonderful, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, MO. Service: Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Josephville, MO. Burial: November 8, 2019, St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Josephville, MO.

Donations may be made payable to Masses or St. Joseph School in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.pitmanfuneralhome.com.