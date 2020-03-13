Hollenbaugh, Arline M.

(nee Sitner) On March 9, 2020 Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Wife of the late Robert Hollenbaugh; Beloved mom of Cherie (Steve) Kleffner; loving grandmother of Ryan & Sean Kleffner and great-grandmother of Evie; dear sister of Diane (Jim) Kalkbrenner and the late Melvin (Carol) Sitner; our aunt, great-aunt, cousin & friend. If desired, memorials to the Alzheimers Assn.

Services: Funeral Monday 11 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. VISITATION SUNDAY 4-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.