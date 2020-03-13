Arline M. Hollenbaugh

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arline M. Hollenbaugh.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hollenbaugh, Arline M.

(nee Sitner) On March 9, 2020 Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Wife of the late Robert Hollenbaugh; Beloved mom of Cherie (Steve) Kleffner; loving grandmother of Ryan & Sean Kleffner and great-grandmother of Evie; dear sister of Diane (Jim) Kalkbrenner and the late Melvin (Carol) Sitner; our aunt, great-aunt, cousin & friend. If desired, memorials to the Alzheimers Assn.

Services: Funeral Monday 11 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. VISITATION SUNDAY 4-8 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.