Reeg, Arnette M. (Laury)

87, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died April 11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth G. Reeg, Sr.; beloved mother of her "favorite" son Kenneth G. Reeg, Jr. (Montica) and her daughters Laura Coulson (Wesley), Cynthia Reeg (Steven), Susanne Reeg (David) and Elizabeth Bade (David). Dear grandmother of Amy Sandbach (Christopher), Willie Shelton, John Bamvakais (Ellie), Jason Bamvakais (Jamie), David Severs, Alex Severs, Meghan Steadman (Billy) and Kenneth G. Reeg III (Elizabeth). Proud great- grandmother of 20. Dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Private burial at J.B. National Cemetery. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.