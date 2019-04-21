|
Stratman, Arnold C. 80, of Leasburg, MO passed away April 15, 2019. Born September 4, 1938, Vienna, MO. Son of Frederick and Henrietta (Wilde); husband of the late Sylvia (Ortbals); father of Michael (Karen), Patricia (Ed) Collins, Craig (Carrie); grandfather of Benjamin, Bailey, Jacob, Maggie, Emily and Ryan. Naval Reserve U.S.S. Hornet. Retired Captain St. Louis Fire Dept. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church 10 a.m. Service concludes at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019