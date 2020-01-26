Quasebarth Jr., Arthur Alfred

Age 80, passed peacefully on January 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Wilma, first wife Carole, and by his grandson Timothy. He is survived by two devoted sisters, Mary Lou Rogers, and Ruth Anne Carl; sons Kris and Scott; three grandchildren Elizabeth Molitor, Brian Quasebarth and Daniel Quasebarth; and by nieces Kim Jones and Lisa Lapp and Robert Rogers. Art was a devoted Navy veteran and Firefighter and was thankful for the adventurous life he led. In a time before computers and GPS, Art was very proud that he always managed to get the pumper and crew to the fire safely "just using the map in my head." Art made friends easily and served others tirelessly. The only thing that trumped his love of the Fire Department was his love for his family. Art was a devoted son, brother, father and grandfather. In his later years he enjoyed going to the horse races and the "boat", and going to dinner and movies with his boys. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his friends at the Arnold Community Center. To all the people Arthur met or touched, thanks for being a part of his adventure.

Interment at the Quasebarth family plot in Lesterville, MO; private services will be held at the graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Honor Flight Network at honorflight.org or a .