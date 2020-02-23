Arthur Arnold Rothman

Rothman, Arthur Arnold

passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the age of 88. Cherished and beloved husband of Janet Eleanor Rothman (nee Ahlemeyer); cherished and loving father of Scott Phillip (Laura) Rothman, Mark Charles (Lynda) Rothman, Lisa Rebecca Rothman-Duke, and the late Stephen Kent Rothman; Cherished and loving grandpa of Rebecca Eleanor Rothman, Maxwell Stephen Rothman, Davis Kent Rothman, Grant Charles Rothman, Benjamin Stephen Duke and Josephine Kate Duke; loving brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed.

May we be inspired and motivated by the example he has set for us. He lived a life of service and devotion to his family and friends. A caring and loving soul with a heart of gold, he will live forever in our hearts.

If desired, donations to Parkway United Church of Christ Memorial Fund in memory of Arthur A. Rothman appreciated.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Parkway United Church of Christ, 2841 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, MO 63131. A reception will follow until 5:00 p.m.

Condolences may be offered at www.kriegshausermortuary.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
