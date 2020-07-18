1/
Arthur D. Hubeli
Hubeli, Arthur D.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Hubeli (nee Roberts); dear father of Steven (Beth) Hubeli, Susan Hubeli, David (Lisa) Hubeli, and Diane (Jeff) Hodges; loving grandfather of Andrew, Christina; Timothy, Jennifer; Kathleen, Thomas, Erin; and Alexander; dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many.

Don worked for 54 years as a Building Inspector for the City of St. Louis and was a Veteran of the United States Army.

If desired, donations in Arthur's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SERVICES PRIVATE www.hoffmeistercolonial.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

