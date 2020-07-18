Hubeli, Arthur D.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Hubeli (nee Roberts); dear father of Steven (Beth) Hubeli, Susan Hubeli, David (Lisa) Hubeli, and Diane (Jeff) Hodges; loving grandfather of Andrew, Christina; Timothy, Jennifer; Kathleen, Thomas, Erin; and Alexander; dear uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many.

Don worked for 54 years as a Building Inspector for the City of St. Louis and was a Veteran of the United States Army.

If desired, donations in Arthur's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

