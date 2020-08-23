1/1
Arthur E. Huhn Colonel USAF (Ret)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Huhn, Arthur E. Colonel USAF (Ret)

Asleep in Jesus, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Loving husband of Jane B. Huhn (formally Miller) (nee: Lenza); Dear father of Michael Huhn and Tami (Tom) Coon; Dear grandfather of Michael Ross, Alex, Jennifer and Andy: extended family Charles and Carolyn Miller and Linda Gorman. A native of St. Louis, he attended Washington University for 3 years and was then drafted into the Korean War. He chose to enter the Air Force and fought in the Korean War. He remained in the Air Force between the Korean and Vietnam Wars, completing his education with a B.S from Arizona State University. He served 28 years in the USAF as a pilot and flight commander in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and flew 228 combat missions. He was squadron commander and directed integration of the F-1-11D. He was Director of Tactical Air Force Units. Some of the planes he flew were the F-1-11 and the F-86. Arthur retired as Base Commander at Davis Monthon Air Force Base, Tucson, AZ.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, August 26 from 11 am until funeral service at 12:30 pm. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family. Arthur was a long time friend. He will be missed. Norma Schmitter Beckmann
Norma Beckmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved