Huhn, Arthur E. Colonel USAF (Ret)

Asleep in Jesus, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Loving husband of Jane B. Huhn (formally Miller) (nee: Lenza); Dear father of Michael Huhn and Tami (Tom) Coon; Dear grandfather of Michael Ross, Alex, Jennifer and Andy: extended family Charles and Carolyn Miller and Linda Gorman. A native of St. Louis, he attended Washington University for 3 years and was then drafted into the Korean War. He chose to enter the Air Force and fought in the Korean War. He remained in the Air Force between the Korean and Vietnam Wars, completing his education with a B.S from Arizona State University. He served 28 years in the USAF as a pilot and flight commander in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and flew 228 combat missions. He was squadron commander and directed integration of the F-1-11D. He was Director of Tactical Air Force Units. Some of the planes he flew were the F-1-11 and the F-86. Arthur retired as Base Commander at Davis Monthon Air Force Base, Tucson, AZ.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, August 26 from 11 am until funeral service at 12:30 pm. Interment with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, appreciated.