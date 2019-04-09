St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur F. Novak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur F. Novak Obituary
Novak, Arthur F. Born June 21, 1938. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Susanna Novak (nee Bagley) for 57 years; dearest father of Dianne (Richard) Lehner, Nancy (Randy) Watson, Michael (Michele), William (Amanda), Amanda (Richard) Dengler; loving grandpa of Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Timothy, Anna, Emily, Gabrielle, Olivia, Abigail, Grace, Ava, Evan and Emma; great-grandpa of Oliver; dear brother of John; preceded in death by Carolyn, Nancy, Ronald, Donald and an infant son; our dear uncle, brother-inlaw and friend. Former employee for 40 years of McDonnell Douglas and an avid fisherman and hunter. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, April 10, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now