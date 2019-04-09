|
Novak, Arthur F. Born June 21, 1938. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Susanna Novak (nee Bagley) for 57 years; dearest father of Dianne (Richard) Lehner, Nancy (Randy) Watson, Michael (Michele), William (Amanda), Amanda (Richard) Dengler; loving grandpa of Matthew, Andrew, Ryan, Timothy, Anna, Emily, Gabrielle, Olivia, Abigail, Grace, Ava, Evan and Emma; great-grandpa of Oliver; dear brother of John; preceded in death by Carolyn, Nancy, Ronald, Donald and an infant son; our dear uncle, brother-inlaw and friend. Former employee for 40 years of McDonnell Douglas and an avid fisherman and hunter. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, April 10, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019