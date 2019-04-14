Phillips, Arthur F. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Beverly Phillips. Dear father of Sherry (Russell) Myers and Gary (Jeri) Behnke. Dear grandfather of Amber Myers, Jennifer Lash, and Jessica Thaller. Mr. Phillips was chief photographer at United Press International (U.P.I.) for many years traveling the world taking photographs for newspapers. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville. There will be no service. Memorials requested to University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism Dept. or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019