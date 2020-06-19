Sternfels, Arthur F.

age 85, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Sonya "Susie" Sternfels and the late Shirley Sternfels. Dear father of Randy (Mary) and the late Leonard (survived by Mary Ann) and William Sternfels; dear brother of the late Ron and Gloria Sternfels; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, stepfather, uncle and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.