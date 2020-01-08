Doherty, Arthur J.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday January 6, 2020. Loving husband of JoAnn Doherty. Dear father of Dottye Middlebrook (Lindsay), Terrie Tigges (Larry), Bob (Kathy), Sue Hennessy (Ray), Michelle Wachter (Dave) and Amy Porter (Craig). Cherished Papa of 14 and great-grandpa of 8. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation on Thurs., Jan. 9, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. Funeral Mass at St. Sabina, Fri., Jan. 10, 10 a.m., meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sabina Love-In-Action preferred. Interment is private.