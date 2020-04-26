Reinhardt, Arthur John Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born June 9, 1922 to Arthur and Grace Reinhardt. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 76 years, Myrna Ilene Reinhardt. Loving father of Diane Kohl (Ronald dec,) and Elaine Flieg (Terry). Wonderful grandfather to Kristopher Kohl (Stacey) and great-grandfather of Sebastian and Emilia Kohl. Proud U.S. Navy veteran of WWll. Retired after 45 years from ATT. Art lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Services: Private service provided by Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood. Contributions to The National WWll Museum (Navy) or Alzheimer's Association of St. Louis.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.