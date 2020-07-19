Arthur Loomstein

Loomstein, Arthur

(80) passed away on July 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Kay Oppenheim Loomstein. Adored father of David (Christina) Loomstein, Debi Blanchard and Debra Lyons. Devoted grandfather of Madison and Paige Blanchard, and Haley Lyons. Dear brother of Geri (the late Mel) Friedman and Robyn Loomstein. Special uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, beloved friend and trusted advisor to all who knew him.

Arthur was born in St. Louis, grew up in University City and Ladue, graduated from Ladue High School, Washington University and Washington University Law School. A driving force in greater St. Louis commercial real estate, in 1961 Arthur founded Centerco Properties and it is going strong 6 decades later.

Arthur's interests were many: BBQ master, long-time thoroughbred racehorse owner, avid golfer and steadfast St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Yet his greatest passions were reserved for his wife, children, family and friends whom he tirelessly supported with loving words, warm-hearted gestures and pearls of wisdom all the days of his life.

Services: Private family services. Contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund, https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/siteonation2?df_id=63293&63293.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T or to the Siteman Cancer Center Fund https://www.foundationbarnesjewish.org/how-to-give/give-now

