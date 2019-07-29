Gruettemeyer, Arthur Paul fortified with the sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Louise (Miller) Gruettemeyer; loving father of Mark Allen Gruettemeyer (Karen), Timothy Paul Gruettemeyer (Stacy), dear grandfather of Wyatt, Faith, Max Gruettemeyer and Grace Sebright, cherished brother of Carl Gruettemeyer (Shirley), Martin Gruettemeyer and his late wife Charlotte, George Gruettemeyer, Rick Gruettemeyer (Paula) and the late Dorothy Jones (Michael), Uncle, cousin and friend to many. Arthur proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a giving man, volunteering his time at his church, St. Joseph West Hospital, and the therapeutic horsemanship program. Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gianna Catholic Church, 450 East Hwy N, Wentzville. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to St. Gianna Catholic Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 29, 2019