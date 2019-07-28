St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Arthur R. Harder Jr.

Harder, Arthur R. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. Harder (nee Baggio) for 68 years; dearest father of Ronald A. (Victoria) Harder; dear grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 6; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend to many. Art served gallantly in the 13th Armored Division during World War II. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 29, 10:15 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton), 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
