Harder, Arthur R. Jr. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. Harder (nee Baggio) for 68 years; dearest father of Ronald A. (Victoria) Harder; dear grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 6; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend to many. Art served gallantly in the 13th Armored Division during World War II. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 29, 10:15 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton), 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019