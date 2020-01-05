|
Morey, Arthur T.
passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 84.
If there ever was someone who lived a full life - exploring new places, appreciating the mystery of life in all its forms, extending generous humanitarian help to anyone in need - it was Art. A musician at heart, Art could sit down at the piano or with a guitar and pick out a tune, or more typically, bless the room with his rich baritone voice. For Art, though, it was always less about the performance and more about the act of sharing. His entire life, really, was about sharing with his family and the larger community. His desire to improve life for all those around him led him to co-found the Lion's Choice restaurants, serve as a charter member of his beloved branch church, and sit on numerous boards and committees of organizations including the St. Louis County Library Foundation, Earthjustice and The Principia.
Art is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (nee Robbie); his children, Susan (Duane) Thomas, Robert (Shelly) and David (Jill) Morey; his sister, Carolee Priddy; and 8 grandchildren, as well as loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Art was predeceased by his parents Evelyn (nee Sheldahl) and David H. Morey.
Services: A celebration of Art's life will be held in the chapel at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, on Sunday, January 12, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St Louis County Library Foundation, Earthjustice or The Principia.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020