Bruenning, Arthur Terry age 69, of St. Charles, MO, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 28, 1949, to the late Leonard and Lorraine Bruenning (nee Abney). He was married to Toni Bruenning for 46 years. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Toni Bruenning; children, Kurt (Jenny) Bruenning and Jon (Evan) Bruenning; siblings, James Bruenning, Allen (Fran) Bruenning, Sue (Dallas) Montgomery, Renita (Tom) Byers and Tammy (Keith) Lochmann; grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Matthew and Abigail Bruenning. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Leonard and Lorraine Bruenning; sister, Lynn (Richard) Hebenheimer; grandson, Joshua Bruenning; and brother, Leonard Bruenning, Jr. Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376. Mass will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 2705 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63301.

