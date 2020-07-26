1/1
Arthur W. Stumpf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stumpf, Arthur W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 22, 2020. Dear husband of Susan (O'Shea) Stumpf; dear father of Daniel (Julie) & Brian (Christina) Stumpf; dear grandfather of Mason & Brielle; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Arthur was a retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer and worked with the FBI.

Services: Visitation Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m. at Sts. Phillip & James Church, Ste. Genevieve, MO. Mass at 11 a.m. A BASLER Funeral Home service.

www.baslerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sts. Phillip & James Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sts. Phillip & James Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BASLER FUNERAL HOME - SAINTE GENEVIEVE
685 CENTER DR
Sainte Genevieve, MO 63670
573-883-3558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved