Stumpf, Arthur W.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 22, 2020. Dear husband of Susan (O'Shea) Stumpf; dear father of Daniel (Julie) & Brian (Christina) Stumpf; dear grandfather of Mason & Brielle; our dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Arthur was a retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer and worked with the FBI.

Services: Visitation Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m. at Sts. Phillip & James Church, Ste. Genevieve, MO. Mass at 11 a.m. A BASLER Funeral Home service.

