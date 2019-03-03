Audree L. McConnell

McConnell, Audree L. (nee O'Brien), passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28 at age 95. Loving wife for 69 years of the late William O. McConnell; sister to Bonnie Lask; dedicated mother of Tina Telthorst, Kevin (Teresa), Susan and the late Pamela McConnell; beloved Mimi to grandchildren Tasha Sky (Josh), Alex (Beth) and Ben (Nina) Telthorst, Christopher, Ryan, Carissa, Sean and Kathleen McConnell; dear greatgrandmother of 10; aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Devoted member of the Christian Science Church and tireless volunteer to benefit the well-being of community members. Joyful resident of Laclede Groves and angel to all who loved her. Service: Memorial at 3 p.m., March 9 (Sat.), at Salem United Methodist Church (63131), 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Peace Haven Association and First Church of Christ Scientist, St. Louis. www.valhallafunerals.net

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
