Berkley, Audrey "Snookie"

(nee Kargus) Born on November 18, 1924 and passed on February 10, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Roger G. Berkley; parents Casper B. and Audrey E. Kargus; siblings Mary Leticia (Andrew) Dieckmann, Robert (Mary Lou) Kargus, James (Rosemary, Mary Lou) Kargus, Casper Kargus, Jr. and Richard Kargus. Loving mother of Patrick (Kimberly) Berkley, Michael (Joan) Berkley, Maureen (Kenneth) Buerck, and Barbara (Timothy) Dorsey; grandmother of Tricia (Thomas), Eric (Courtney), Douglas, Kaitlyn (Alexander), Alexander, Conner, and Hannah; great grandmother of Audrey, Alaina, Kara, Hudson, and Ella, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many. Memorial donations may be given to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1919 S. 7 St. St. Louis, MO 63104.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13 from 4-8 p.m., then from funeral home at 9 a.m. for Mass at St. Simon the Apostle on Friday, February 14 at 9:45 a.m. Burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery