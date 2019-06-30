St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr.
View Map
Dischert, Audrey E. (nee Abegg) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Dischert; loving mother of Jim (Pam), Paul (Mary), Donn, Mark (Dianne), Carl Dischert, Diane (Sean) Walsh, Eric (Libby) and the late Tom (surviving Nancy) and Lil' Ralph Dischert; adoring grandmother of 15 and greatgrandmother of 10; dear sister of Marie Byrne and the late Paul, Bob and Chuck Abegg. Our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. We were all blessed to have been loved and prayed for by our dear Audrey. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, July 1, from 3-9 p.m., then on Tuesday at Holy Infant Catholic Church (627 Dennison Dr., 63021) from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass time at 11 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Andrew's at Francis Place, 300 Forby Rd., 63025, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
