Hennen, Audrey E.

(nee Eggers) Entered into rest Sat., Jan. 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold Hennen, Sr.; Dearest Mother of Harold (Debbie) Hennen, Jr., Susan Harris, Mark Hennen; Dear Grandmother of Michelle Boston, Jennifer Hennen, Richard Lawrence, Stephanie Lawrence, William "Billy" (Jennifer) Harris, Mark Hennen, Angela (Kathleen) Hennen; Dear Great-Grandmother of BJ, Gabe, Tori, Tyler and Lizi. Our Dear Aunt, Great Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tues., Jan. 28, 3-8 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO 63017. Service Wed., Jan. 29 10 a.m. at Buchholz. Interment Mount Lebanon Cemetery. Donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the . On-line guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com.