Masker, Audrey H.

Masker, Audrey H. (nee Kuhlman) 86, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Dearest mother of David (Robin) and Steven Masker; dear grandmother to Joe, Jeramy, Jamie, Joel (Jessicka) and Caleb (Nicole); dear sister of the late Virginia Wilbert (Warren), dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: A service in her honor will be celebrated later in the month at Laclede Groves (Retirement Community) Chapel, 723 S. Laclede Station Rd. St. Louis, MO 63119.

In lieu of any flowers or memorial contributions, please consider donating to any organ transplant or mental health organization of your choice.