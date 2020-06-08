Sister Audrey Hemsath C.PP.S.
Hemsath, Sister Audrey, C.PP.S.

Wednesday, June 3, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Clifton and Louise (Kohler) Gillette. Sister Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Kenneth, by her brother, William Gillette, and her sister Ann Ochs, brother and sisters-in-law, and by her two grandsons Matthew Hemsath and Jake Tuttle. She is survived by four daughters and three sons: Patricia (Jim) Montgomery, Catherine (Gary) Tuttle, Michael (Terry) Hemsath, Rose (John) Bakula, Morris (Lisa) Hemsath, Debra (Michael) Montalbano, and Paul (Karen) Hemsath. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by four sisters: Virginia (Robert) Morgan, Grace (Samuel) Morgan, Louise (Daniel) Sjurseth, and Margie (Gary) Walker; and by five brothers: Glennon Gillette, Milton Gillette, Clifton (Patricia) Gillette, Jr., Donald Gillette, and Jerry (Sharon) Gillette. In addition, she leaves behind sisters- and brothers-in law: Ruby Gillette, Betty (Jack) Dreher; Beverly (Jerry) Hoffmann, Harlan (Darlene) Kolkmeier. In addition to these immediate family members, Sister Audrey also is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and dear Sisters in Christ.

Services: There will be a Memorial Mass for Sr. Audrey Hemsath later and a private burial on June 10, 2020. Contributions to Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

