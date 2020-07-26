Womack, Audrey J.

(nee Zoellner) 94, Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wilbert J. "Bill" Womack; beloved mother of Bob (Pam) and Jim Womack; dear grandma of Adam (Ashley) and Jessica Womack and Jennifer (Mark) Adams; dear great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great--aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to Lutheran Senior Services or Humane Society.

Services: Visit Wed., 7/29 from 4-8 p.m., Service Thurs., 7/30 at 9:45 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave) Interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.