Audrey J. Womack
Womack, Audrey J.

(nee Zoellner) 94, Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. Loving wife of the late Wilbert J. "Bill" Womack; beloved mother of Bob (Pam) and Jim Womack; dear grandma of Adam (Ashley) and Jessica Womack and Jennifer (Mark) Adams; dear great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great--aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials to Lutheran Senior Services or Humane Society.

Services: Visit Wed., 7/29 from 4-8 p.m., Service Thurs., 7/30 at 9:45 a.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave) Interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
JUL
30
Service
09:45 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
