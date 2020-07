Maxwell, Audrey Lorraine

on 7/4/2020, Wife of Marvin Maxwell, mother of Steve Hasty and step-mother of Shelly Davis. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 1 pm July 18, at the Maxwell Home, 1231 Finger Lake Court, Chesterfield, 63017. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com.