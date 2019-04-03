|
Merkle, Audrey M. (nee Byrne), 97 years old, after a wonderful life, passed into Heaven on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Richard Merkle; sister to the late Donald K. (Loretta) Byrne, dear sister of Betty (late Bud) Schwendeman and Cletus (Bud) Byrne; and her adoring children Susan (Wayne) Hornberger, Nancy (Keith) Howard, George Jr. (Maureen) Merkle, Michael (Pat) Merkle, John (Mary) Merkle, Daniel (Ann) Merkle, and Tom (Chris) Merkle. Audrey was well loved by 16 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren; great aunt, cousin, and truly a friend to all. Audrey loved everyone she ever met, and showed it every day, as a devout Catholic and Christian woman, and member of St. Alban Roe parish for many years. Services: A memorial service on Friday, April 5, 11 a.m., Breeze Park Chapel, 600 Breeze Park, Weldon Spring, MO. Visitation at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO on Thursday, April 4, 4-8 p.m. The family recognizes Lutheran Senior Services, especially the compassionate, loving personnel at Breeze Park, who made our Mom's final years comfortable and happy.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019