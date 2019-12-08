St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Audrey M. Orlando

Audrey M. Orlando Obituary

Orlando, Audrey M.

(nee Fagyal), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Orlando; dear mother of Angela (Joseph) Van Leunen and Grace (Stan) Riggs; grandmother of Audrey (fiance' Keegan) Van Leunen, Madeleine Van Leunen and William (Brittany) Riggs; great-grandmother of Easton, Brooklyn, Serena and Olivia Riggs; and sister of Jim (Nancy) Faygal.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 11:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund. Visitation Monday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
