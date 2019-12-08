|
|
Orlando, Audrey M.
(nee Fagyal), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Orlando; dear mother of Angela (Joseph) Van Leunen and Grace (Stan) Riggs; grandmother of Audrey (fiance' Keegan) Van Leunen, Madeleine Van Leunen and William (Brittany) Riggs; great-grandmother of Easton, Brooklyn, Serena and Olivia Riggs; and sister of Jim (Nancy) Faygal.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 11:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund. Visitation Monday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019