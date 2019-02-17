St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
Resources
Weisenhorn, Audrey M. (nee Brueggemann), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Dear wife for 56 years to the late Earl J. Weisenhorn, Sr.; beloved mother of Mary (the late Bob) Dobbins, Carol (Pat) Dorsey, Earl (Char) Weisenhorn, Jr. and Jean (Mark) Jackson; loving grandmother to Steve (Denia) Dobbins, Stacey Dobbins Grasser, Ed (Ann-Marie) Dorsey, Eric (Megan) Weisenhorn, Katie (Jeff) Brekke, Nina Weisenhorn, Tess (Cathal) Creamer, Jennifer (Robert) Davis, and Katie (Kyle) Tracy and Scott (Caitlin) Jackson; loving great-grandmother to Emma, Patrick and Devin Dorsey, Audrey and Auggie Grasser, Colin Dobbins, Caroline, Andrew and Addison Brekke, Anna, Eleanor and Olivia Weisenhorn, and Patrick and Caitlin Creamer. Member of the Sanctuary Society of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Perpetual Adoration Society of St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Meals-On-Wheels Volunteer and Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Volunteer. A devoted wife and mother, a funny creative soul who never met a stranger. She will be missed. Services: Please join us in the celebration of Audrey's life with visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois on Friday , February 22, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, Saturday, February 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to: Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Attn; PT/OT Dept., 1465 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63104 or Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
