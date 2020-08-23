Schmidt, Audrey Mary

(nee Dietrich), 95, of Saint Louis, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Audrey led a life focused on family. She was a devoted wife to the late Leonard Schmidt and the proud mother of Dave (Karen) Schmidt, Diane (the late Dennis) Haas, Don (Lynn) Schmidt, Debbie (Justin), and Doug (Sue) Schmidt; grandmother to Dina Haas, Dave Schmidt (Rosalind), Scot (Suzanne) Schmidt, Dan (Erin) Erker, Dawn (Donny) Frank, Deanna (Rob) Stuart, Kristi Erker (Jamie), Katie (Tom) Blake, and Steve (Keri) Schmidt; great-grandmother/Gigi to Luke, Blake, Max, Henry, Jonah, George, Jacob, Jimi, Jojo, Audrey, Ethan and Grace; dear aunt, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation 9-11:30 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd., Lemay, Missouri 63125. The funeral service is at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial is in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share condolences and memories at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com